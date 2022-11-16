Elon Musk ‘Rehires’ Ligma And Johnson, Hits Back At Trolls On Twitter Layoffs

Chief Twit Elon Musk has reportedly hit back at the trolls on Twitter layoffs. Taking to the social media platform, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO has announced that he has ‘rehired’ Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson. For the unversed, Ligma and Johnson are the pranksters who have been ‘welcomed back’ by the Twitter boss.

On Wednesday, the billionaire shared a picture of him posing with both the pranksters. In the tweet, he wrote, “Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson!” While in the picture, they seemed like Twitter employees, media reports have confirmed that they are not.

Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson! pic.twitter.com/LEhXV95Njj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

According to an ANI report, the picture initially does raise a speculation if Musk has rehired Twitter employees who were sacked. However, the report reads, “Let’s not be fooled, as this seems like Musk’s way of firing back at the Twitter trolls or the people who have been criticising his decision to sack Twitter employees.”

As mentioned before, Ligma and Johnson, both are the pranksters who reportedly pretended to be laid off in front of the media. At the time when speculation was rife on Twitter layoffs, both pranksters reportedly walked out of Twitter’s office, carrying boxes in an effort to trick multiple media outlets. As per ANI, this was also done as the public anxiously awaited updates on axing of Twitter staffers. Even Musk was quick to react to the prankster incident by tweeting, “Ligma Johnson had it coming.”

Musk’s ‘welcome back’ tweet was also followed by another tweet that read, “Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes.”

Apart from this, Musk has also reportedly fired Twitter employees who allegedly criticised him either on social media or in its internal Slack messaging system. Some of these sacked employees also reportedly said that they received an email of termination as their “behaviour violated the company policy.”