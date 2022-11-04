Elon Musk Led Twitter Sued For Mass Layoffs In California: Report

Twitter layoffs news has reportedly created problems for the micro blogging website. As per a media report, the Elon Musk acquired company has been sued for mass layoffs in California. Several employees have alleged that Twitter didn't give them enough notice before sacking them, as per the report.

According to a Bloomberg report, a class-action lawsuit was filed on Thursday in San Francisco federal court. The workers have alleged that Twitter was sacking its employees without giving them enough notice, which was reportedly in violation of the federal and California law.

The report adds that the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act restricts large companies from mounting mass layoffs without at least 60 days of advance notice. While Twitter has not commented on the same, the Bloomberg report has explained what the case is about.

This lawsuit against Twitter layoffs has been filed in an attempt to ask the court to issue an order that will require the micro-blogging platform to obey the WARN Act, as per the report. It also seeks to restrict the company from soliciting employees to sign documents that could harm or give up their right to participate in any litigation.

The report of Twitter being sued for mass layoffs comes at a time when the company was reportedly planning to fire employees from today. In an internal email, as per Reuters, the company closed its offices temporarily and planned to send emails to employees to inform them if they were retained or sacked.