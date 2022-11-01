Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Elon Musk Dissolves Twitter’s Board Of Directors, Succeeds Parag Agrawal As CEO

The announcement of Elon Musk becoming the CEO of Twitter comes just a day after reports surfaced that the billionaire may implement a major change in Twitter Blue, which may also entail paid verification of accounts.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk as new CEO of Twitter
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk as new CEO of Twitter AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 10:24 am

Chief Twit Elon Musk has announced the name of the next CEO of Twitter. Following the exit of Parag Agrawal, the billionaire has announced that he would be filling in the shoes of the former Indian-origin CEO. Along with this, Musk has also taken a major step towards the micro-blogging platform’s board. 

According to a report published in BBC.com, Elon Musk has dissolved Twitter’s board of directors and assumed his control over this recently acquired social media platform. With this, the billionaire will now serve the role of Twitter’s Chief Executive, along with taking charge of other things.

A Reuters report says that Musk has also mentioned in a filing that reads, “The following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou.”

The $44 billion Twitter deal has already made headlines for various reasons. While the entire takeover saga became a battle in the beginning, later, Musk’s changes to the micro blogging platform also made headlines.  

The announcement of Elon Musk becoming the CEO of Twitter comes just a day after reports surfaced that the billionaire may implement a major change in Twitter Blue which may also entail paid verification of accounts. This means that there is a likelihood that Twitter verification may start costing people’s pockets. 

Earlier this week, Elon Musk completed the deal of Twitter takeover and immediately after that, he fired the company’s top executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal.

Tags

Business Elon Musk Elon Musk CEO Twitter CEO Of Twitter Twitter Takeover Elon Musk Twitter Acquisition Business Parag Agrawal
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

K-Pop Singer-Actor Lee Ji-han Dead Among Scores Killed In Itaewon Stampede

K-Pop Singer-Actor Lee Ji-han Dead Among Scores Killed In Itaewon Stampede

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022