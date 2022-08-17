Elon Musk Backtracks Says Not Buying Any Sports Teams After Tweeting Buying Manchester United

World's richest man and founder of SpaceX and Tesla - Elon Musk on Wednesday backtracked and said that he is not buying any sports teams after he tweeted that he was buying England's famous football club Manchester United Plc.

Musk in a tweet clarified that this was a long running joke and he is not buying any sports teams.

"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams," Musk said on Twitter.

In a previous tweet Musk said, "Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome."

Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and earlier this year he tweeted that he was buying social media platform Twitter but backed off from $44 billion deal pointing out the number of spam-bot accounts on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans have in recent years protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005, due to the team's struggles on the pitch.

The anti-Glazer movement gained momentum last year after United were involved in a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.

