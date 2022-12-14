Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Electronics Production At Rs 6.4 Lakh Crore, Export At Rs 1.09 Lakh Crore In FY22: MoS IT Chandrasekhar

Electronics Production At Rs 6.4 Lakh Crore, Export At Rs 1.09 Lakh Crore In FY22: MoS IT Chandrasekhar

According to data shared by the minister in Lok Sabha, electronics production in 2020-21 was over Rs 5.44 lakh crore and exports were Rs 81,822 crore

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
PTI

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 7:33 pm

Electronics production rose to Rs 6.4 lakh crore in value terms while exports from the sector reached an all-time high of Rs 1.09 lakh crore in 2021-22, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar informed Parliament.
     
According to data shared by the minister in Lok Sabha, electronics production in 2020-21 was over Rs 5.44 lakh crore and exports were Rs 81,822 crore based on data sourced from industry associations and the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics.
     
Chandrasekhar said that the Government of India's goal is to broaden and deepen the country's electronic manufacturing ecosystem.
     
"At this juncture, National Policy on Electronics 2019 (NPE 2019) envisions positioning India as a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) by encouraging and driving capabilities in the country for developing core components, including chipsets, and creating an enabling environment for the industry to compete globally," the minister said.
     
He said to create an eco-system for the development of ESDM Sector in the entire country, a total of 333 companies have received the direct benefit of various schemes and programmes under the "Make in India" programme. 
 

Tags

Business Minister Of State For Electronics And IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Electronics Industry Exports Lok Sabha Directorate General Of Commercial Intelligence And Statistics
