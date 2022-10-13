Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Electronics Mart India IPO: How To Check Allotment Status

Electronics Mart India's shares were in very high demand during the share sale via initial public offer (IPO) which ended on October 7

Electronics Mart India IPO
Electronics Mart India IPO: The company sold shares in price band of Rs 56-59 per share

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 1:38 pm

Electronics Mart India IPO: Electronics Mart India's share allotment process was concluded yesterday and the company started the process of initiation of refund today. Electronics Mart India's shares were in very high demand during the share sale via initial public offer (IPO) which ended on October 7. The issue was subscribed 71.93 times by the end of final day of subscription. Electronics Mart India's shares were in very high demand among the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) as the portion reserved for them was subscribed nearly 169.54 times, portion set aside for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 63.59 times, and shares reserved for retail investors was subscribed 19.72 times.

Electronics Mart India raised Rs 500 crore from the IPO and it had fixed price band of Rs 56-59 per share. The stock is expected to list on stock exchanges on October 17.

Here Is How To Check Share Allotment Status Of Electronics Mart India Shares

Here's how to check allotment status on KFin Technologies website

  • Log into https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus
  • Select: Electronics Mart India
  • Enter PAN details or Application Number or Demat Account Number
  • Enter Captcha
  • Click on submit

Here's how to check share allotment status on BSE website

  • Log into bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Select Electronics Mart India
  • Enter the Electronics Mart India IPO application number;
  • Enter PAN card details
  • Click on 'I'm not a robot'
  • Click on the 'Submit' button

