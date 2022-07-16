Electronic Industry Given Option To Declare Some Mandatory Details On Package Via QR Code

The Centre has allowed the electronic industry to declare some mandatory details on the label through QR code on products manufactured after July 15 for a period of one year, a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official said on Saturday.

But the industry, however, will have to declare on the package itself the mandatory details like maximum retail price (MRP), phone number and e-mail address, the official said.

These amendments have been brought under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011 and notified effective from July 14.

"Earlier, many declarations were to be provided on the package itself under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011. Now we have allowed the electronic industry to give some mandatory declarations through QR code form as an option," the official told PTI.

The additional mandatory declarations such as the address of the manufacturer or packer or importer, the common or generic name of the commodity, the size and dimension of the commodity and customer care are allowed through QR code.

If provided through a QR code, there should be a declaration on the package informing consumers to scan the QR code for other related details, the official said.

The option is given for one year because the government is trying to use the technology for the first time on a pilot basis and will decide to extend it based on the feedback, the official added.