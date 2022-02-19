Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Electric vehicle Charging Stations Expand 2.5 Times In 9 Mega Cities

Efforts by the government resulted in 2.5 times increase in charging stations in Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai  in the last four months, a power  ministry statement stated.

Electric vehicle Charging Stations Expand 2.5 Times In 9 Mega Cities
India’s first public EV (Electric Vehicle) charging plaza, in New Delhi. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 11:29 am

Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have expanded by two-and-a-half times across nine mega cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, in the last four months, the power ministry said on Saturday.

Efforts by the government resulted in 2.5 times increase in charging stations in Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai  in the last four months, a power  ministry statement stated.

According to the statement, additional 678 public EV charging stations were installed between October 2021 and January 2022 in these nine cities. About 940 of India's 1,640 public EV chargers are located in these cities.

The government has increased its focus initially on the nine mega cities with population of over 4 million.

The Ministry of Power recently issued the revised consolidated Guidelines and Standards for EV charging infrastructure on January 14, 2022.

The Government of India has undertaken multiple initiatives to promote the manufacturing and adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

With the considerable expansion in the public EV charging infrastructure, the electric vehicles have started penetrating the Indian market, it stated.

The government has made 360-degree efforts to enhance public charging infrastructure by involving private and public agencies (BEE, EESL, PGCIL, NTPC, etc.). Many private organisations have also come forward to install EV charging stations to develop convenient charging network grid to gain consumers’ confidence.

 After the saturation of EV infrastructure in these mega cities, the government has plans to expand the coverage to other cities in a phased manner.

Oil marketing companies have announced the setting up of 22,000 EV charging stations in prominent cities and on national highways across the country.

Out of 22,000 EV charging stations, 10,000 will be installed by IOCL (Indian Oil), 7,000 will be installed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), and the rest of 5,000 will be installed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL).

The IOCL has already installed 439 EV charging stations and plans to install another 2,000 EV charging stations over the next year. BPCL has installed 52 charging stations, while HPCL has installed 382 charging stations.

The Department of Heavy Industry has recently sanctioned 1,576 public charging stations for 25 highways & expressways which shall be located within every 25 km of range on both sides of these highways.
 

Tags

Business Electric Vehicles (EVs) EV Charging Stations
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Future Retail Pays $14 million Interest On US Dollar Notes In Grace Period

Future Retail Pays $14 million Interest On US Dollar Notes In Grace Period

India UAE Trade Pact To Boost Trade To $100 billion In 5 Years, Create Lakhs of Jobs: Goyal

Tier II And III Cities To Be Growth Drivers Over The Next 2 years: Sundaram Home Finance

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Fall As Tension Escalates Between Russia And Ukraine

Key Events That Made LIC The Largest And Most Valued Life Insurance Company In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight