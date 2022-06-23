Why Is Ola Electric CEO So Casual About EV Fires In India?

Amid reports of Electric Vehicles, especially electric scooters catching fire in different parts of the country, a surprising statement has come from Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal who on Thursday Tweeted that electric vehicles (EV) catching fire is a global phenomenon and that it happens in vehicles made by international companies as well.

This comes after a Tata Nexon EV caught fire in Mumbai’s Vasai.

"EV fires will happen. Happens in all global products too. EV fires are much less frequent than ICE fires," he tweeted.

Aggarwal's latest tweet came at a time when Ola Electric and several other Electric two-wheeler makers are facing scrutiny over faulty battery and poor design that led to several EV fire incidents in the last few months.

In April, Ola Electric had recalled 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric is also planning to launch its own electric car in a couple of years, and recently displayed a prototype.