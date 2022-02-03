Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

EKI Energy Launches Sustainability Services

The new Sustainability Service arm will offer specialized and customized solutions to companies across all business sectors including start-ups, corporates, government bodies and business conglomerates amongst others across the globe.

EKI Energy Launches Sustainability Services
The new Sustainability Service arm will offer specialized and customized solutions to companies.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 7:27 pm

Carbon credit developer and supplier EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKIESL) on Thursday announced the launch of its new arm for sustainability services.

The new business arm will offer an exhaustive bouquet of strategic solutions such as ESG frameworks, Green Ratings & Credentials and Climate Advisory amongst others, that will enable companies to fast-track their climate goals, according to a company statement.

The new Sustainability Service arm will offer specialized and customized solutions to companies across all business sectors including start-ups, corporates, government bodies and business conglomerates amongst others across the globe.

"We have set up this new business arm with this strategic thought process and we aim to first educate companies on the importance of being climate-conscious and then onboard them to adopt sustainable practices," Manish Dabkara, CMD & CEO, EKI Energy Services said in the statement.

The company has also established a new team that will together enhance the service delivery of sustainable solutions to clients.

The EKIESL's recently appointed Head of Business Development – Navin Mathur will be leading the new arm.

As part of its revamped offerings, the new business arm will design customized strategic roadmaps with definitive goals and also enable companies to align their ESG and climate goals to global standards and policy guidelines.

With EKIESL’s customized reporting and tracking, companies will now be able to measure their real-time progress. 

Tags

Business National Sustainability Sustainable Development Climate Change
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

16,798-km National Highways Under PPP Mode; 331 Fee Plazas Operational Now, Says Nitin Gadkari

16,798-km National Highways Under PPP Mode; 331 Fee Plazas Operational Now, Says Nitin Gadkari

Cryptocurrency Will Never Be A Legal Tender, Says Finance Secretary

#Reducecryptotax Trends On Twitter A Day After Budget 2022; Bitcoin Falls Over 5%  

Mahindra Finance Aims To Bring Net NPA Below 4% By March

Adani Power Reports December Quarter Profit At Rs 218.49 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People participate in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja at Ramirez Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

Yemanja Feast Day: Uruguans Flock To The Beach To Pay Ode To Sea Goddess

A 216-foot statue of 11th century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Gets 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth