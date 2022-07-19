Eka Care Raises $15 Million In Series A Led by Hummingbird Ventures

Healthtech start-up Eka Care has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Hummingbird Ventures. Other investors participating in this round included 3one4Capital, Mirae Assets, Verlinvest, Aditya Birla Ventures, Binny Bansal and Rohit MA.

"The first act in building a Digital India was driven by the creation of a universal system for digital identity and a scalable payment layer, which is now well-known globally as UPI. The next action is to increase the use of digital health services in India with the government's UHI initiative. We are privileged to be a part of the journey and look forward to witnessing Eka becoming the health profile for every Indian," said Akshay Mehra, India Lead, Hummingbird Ventures.

Eka Care is an Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) approved patient health records app that allows users to receive their digital medical records from other ABDM-affiliated health service providers. It will use the fund infusion to develop products, hire talent, and generate end-user awareness about the benefits of maintaining a health profile. It will also work closely with healthcare professionals to assist them in setting up their digital practice.

Vikalp Sahni founded Eka Care in December 2020 along with Deepak Tuli, who is also the Co-Founder of Goibibo. Abhishek Begerhotta later joined the duo.

The Bengaluru-based company's app helps Indians build their digital profile for better health outcomes, thereby saving on their healthcare spending. By December 2021, Eka Care had created a repository of over three crore health records, 16 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs). It also integrated the government's CoWIN last year so that users could find COVID vaccination centres and store their vaccine certificates on the platform.

Eka Care has also built an advanced digital clinic management tool for healthcare practitioners to improve their online presence. Doctors can use the platform to create a digital diary, write digital prescriptions and communicate with their patients digitally, saving time and treating more patients. It claims that over 5000 doctors currently use its advanced EMR solutions.

