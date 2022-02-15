Education, Health Areas of Concern For People As They Respond To Delhi Govt’s ‘Swaraj Budget’

The Delhi government has received over 4,600 public responses for its ''Swaraj Budget'' with education and health being the top areas of concern for the people, according to sources. Introducing "participatory budgeting" in Delhi, the government has sought the suggestions of people for its 2022-23 Budget. Till Monday, which was the second last day of submission of feedback, over 4,600 responses had been received from all sections of the society.

"The suggestions aim to overcome on-ground problems faced by the residents. A major share of responses concern the areas of education, health and economic growth, all of which the government devotes a major share of its budget to every year," a source said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the finance minister, had earlier said the Arvind Kejriwal government was conducting surveys to find ways to boost the national capital's economy and increase job opportunities during the times of COVID-19. "Delhi Budget 2022-23 will bring back the derailed economy of the city on track and foster economic growth," he had said.

The upcoming budget would be very important for industrial development and will focus on developing Delhi as a hub for business and services. Different schemes of public welfare, including education, health, electricity, clean drinking water, would also be focussed on in the budget, Sisodia had said. Last year, the Delhi Government had called its budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 the “Deshbhakti Budget”. Under it, the government had allotted 25 per cent of the funds to education.