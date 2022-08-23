Edelweiss Partners With Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission To Generate ABHA Number

Edelweiss General Insurance has partnered with the Ministry of Health, Government of India for helping Indians generate their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number.

ABHA is a 14-digit number that helps users to share and access their health records digitally with registered healthcare providers. The National Health Authority (NHA), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, is the apex body responsible for implementing this program under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Edelweiss is now contributing to the NHA’s mission to create a national digital health ecosystem for India.

According to a press release by Edelweiss General Insurance, all customers of the insurer as well as the general public can generate their unique ABHA numbers through the company’s website. The process is simple. You will need to log on to Edelweiss’ website and follow the instructions on the ABHA microsite. You will get your ID in a few minutes.

Edelweiss is now communicating with all its existing customers and encouraging them to get their ABHA numbers. New customers will also be prompted to get their ABHA number at the time of policy issue.

Says Shanai Ghosh, executive director & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance: “Ayushman Bharat is creating a Digital Health Stack for India which will have a transformational impact on the healthcare delivery system in the country. This program will enable and empower the people of this country to access medical diagnosis, treatment, and financing from verified healthcare providers and payers, seamlessly across the country.”

He adds: “ABHA is a step towards creating safe and secure digital health records. While it is optional, having an ABHA number helps you access and share your personal health records digitally, allowing you to receive your digital lab reports, diagnosis, prescriptions, etc., from ABDM registered healthcare providers and doctors anywhere in the country in a paperless manner. I would personally urge every citizen to come forward and generate their ABHA number.”

ABHA is completely voluntary and one can choose to voluntarily create as well as request for permanent or temporary deletion of one’s ABHA number at the designated ABHA portal on the NHA website.