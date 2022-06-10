Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Ed-Tech Platform Exprto Raises Rs 5 Crore In Seed Funding From GSF, Angel List US, Others

Funds raised by the education technology startup will be used to improve overall product service, accelerate growth and build new technologies, it informed

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 5:58 pm

Education technology startup Exprto has raised Rs 5 crore in a seed investment round led by GSF and Angel List USA, the company said on Friday.

The latest round also saw participation from Agility Ventures, Lets Venture and Supermorpheus.

Exprto positions itself as an experience-sharing and mentorship network for students.

It offers mentorship services that vary between 1 to 12 months duration. At present, the platform offers one-on-one as well as cohort-based group mentorship sessions.

Based on the stage of preparation that aspirants are at, each service is personalised using proprietary Artificial Inteligence/Machine Learning profile-matching tech.

The funding round also saw unicorn founders and angel investors participating in it, which included Rishabh Karwa (Go Mechanic), Rahul Jaimini (Swiggy), Sanka Aravind (Rapido), Rajesh Yabaji (Blackbuck), Vikas Bagaria (Pee Safe), Rahul Maroli (Zee5), Nitish Mitter Sain (Nazara Technologies), Dinesh Gulati (India Mart), Deep Gupta, Sahil Mahaldar and Archana Priyadarshini, among others.

"Exprto... has raised Rs 5 crore in a seed round led by GSF and Angel List US; it also had Agility Ventures, Lets Venture, and Supermorpheus participating in it," the company statement said.

Funds raised by the education technology startup will be used to improve overall product service, accelerate growth and build new technologies, it informed.

