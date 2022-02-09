Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Eclat Media Selects Tata Communications To Bring Global Sports To Pan Asian Viewers

Tata Communications on Tuesday said that Eclat Media Group has selected the company to support expansion of sports content broadcasting to viewers across Asian countries.

Eclat Media Selects Tata Communications To Bring Global Sports To Pan Asian Viewers
A Stadium

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 10:57 am

Tata Communications on Tuesday said that Eclat Media Group has selected the company to support expansion of sports content broadcasting to viewers across Asian countries, including Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. The agreement powers Eclat Media Group's newly launched channels, SPOTV and SPOTV2. 

It is our pleasure to have Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, as our valuable network partner. As we expand the distribution of our content pan-region, we aim to focus on growing localised and relevant content for the individual markets. With this exciting partnership, SPOTV and SPOTV2 can achieve seamless localisation and delivery of our premium sports contents to fans across Asia," SPOTV CEO Lee Choong Khay said. Eclat will use Tata Communications Media Ecosystem along with with video connect and satellite Uplink services to allow commentators of SPOTV and SPOTV2 to overlay commentary in their local language.


"By joining forces with Eclat Media Group, we aim to give sports fans across Asia an enhanced experience to enjoy their favourite global and local sports – be it motorsports, tennis, baseball or volleyball," Tata Communications global head of media and entertainment services, Dhaval Ponda, said.

Eclat Media Group has recently launched two new channels – SPOTV and SPOTV2 – across multiple Southeast Asia and select East Asia territories such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Mongolia, and the Philippines. 

The channels broadcast content such as tennis Grand Slam tournaments Wimbledon and US Open, motorsport championships MotoGP and WorldSBK, World Table Tennis and Badminton World Federation events, as well as popular Asian sports including the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League, Korean Basketball League (KBL), V-League (volleyball) and V.League (Japan) competition, the statement said.

Tags

Business Tata Communications Broadcasting
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Rupa & Co Q3 Rises 34 per cent At Rs 58.3 crore

Rupa & Co Q3 Rises 34 per cent At Rs 58.3 crore

Kolte-Patil Developers Q3 Profit Dips 76 per cent To Rs 5.37 crore; Revenue Up 26 per cent To Rs 244.7 crore

JK Paper Shares Jump Over 4 per cent After Earnings Announcement

Glenmark Pharma, SaNOtize Research Launch Nasal Spray For COVID-19 Treatment in India

Bharti Airtel Board Approves Raising up to Rs 7,500 crore via Debt Instruments

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row