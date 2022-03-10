Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Ebixcash Files Draft Papers With SEBI For Rs 6,000 Crore IPO

The funds will be garnered through fresh issuance of equity shares and there will not be any offer-for-sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

The company may explore a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 1,200 crore.

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 3:30 pm

Ebixcash Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Nasdaq listed Ebix Inc, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 6,000 crore through an initial public offering.

Also, the company may explore a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 1,200 crore. If such a placement is completed, the issue size will be reduced.

Proceeds of the IPO will be used for funding the working capital requirements of the company's subsidiaries -- Ebix Travels and EbixCash World Money.

In addition, the funds would be utilized to acquire Ebix Mauritius's outstanding compulsorily convertible debentures, for funding strategic acquisitions and investments, besides to support general corporate purposes. The public issue includes a reservation of equity shares for subscription by eligible employees.

Ebixcash is a technology-enabled provider of digital products and services in the B2C, B2B, and financial technology arena, through an integrated business model.

The company business encompasses four primary segments -- payment solutions, travel, financial technologies, and BPO services and startup initiatives.

As of December 31, it has over 6.5 lakh physical agent distribution locations throughout India and Southeast Asia for payment solutions, remittance, travel, and insurance products.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets, YES Securities (India) Ltd are the book running lead managers that will advise the company on the IPO. 

