Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Earnings, Global Trends To Guide Markets In Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead: Analysts

Stock markets will be closed on Tuesday for 'Gurunanak Jayanti'

Stock markets
Stock markets File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 11:01 am

Quarterly earnings, global cues and foreign fund movement would continue to set the tone for the equity market in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.

Stock markets will be closed on Tuesday for 'Gurunanak Jayanti'.

"On the domestic front, the market will react to the last batch of Q2 earnings from companies like BPCL, Coal India, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Hindalco and Mahindra & Mahindra," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Apart from this, institutional flows are playing a vital role because foreign investors have shown their interest in the Indian equity market, Gour added.

After withdrawing funds in the last two months, foreign portfolio investors came back strongly in the first week of November and infused Rs 15,280 crore in Indian equities on hopes that the US Federal Reserve would go soft on rate hikes.

On the results front, State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday posted a 74 per cent jump in standalone profit to Rs 13,265 crore -- its highest-ever -- in the second quarter of FY23, aided by lower bad loans and higher interest income.

"This week is a holiday-shortened one and participants will be eyeing earnings and macroeconomic data i.e. IIP for cues. Besides, the trend of foreign flows and the performance of the global markets will also be in focus," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Industrial production data for the month of September would be announced post market hours on Friday.

Last week, the Sensex jumped 990.51 points or 1.65 per cent, while the Nifty climbed 330.35 points or 1.85 per cent.

"While the markets reflect a certain sense of stability, overseas developments may still continue to dominate the scene in the weeks ahead," said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management.

Investors would also keep a track of the rupee and the US dollar trend as well as movement of Brent crude oil. 

