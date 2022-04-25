Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Ducati Drives In Multistrada V2 Range Bikes: Price, Specifications, Other Details Here

Available starting Monday at the Ducati dealerships across India, the Multistrada V2 has priced at Rs 14.65 lakh while the Multistrada V2 S starts at Rs 16.65 lakh.

Ducati Multistrada V2 range

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 6:34 pm

Premium motorcycle maker Ducati on Monday announced the launch of its Multistrada V2 range bikes in the domestic market.

Available starting Monday at the Ducati dealerships across India, the Multistrada V2 has priced at Rs 14.65 lakh while the Multistrada V2 S starts at Rs 16.65 lakh (both prices ex-showroom India), the company said in a statement.

It also said that bookings for the latest offering are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai and deliveries will begin immediately.

"The Ducati Multistrada V2 is an all-new model which has been extensively worked on to achieve significant weight reduction on engine and chassis. It also features revisions in design and ergonomics, which blend perfectly with a lighter, tried and tested Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine. The Multistrada V2 puts the excitement back in the mid-sport touring segment, and is built to guarantee long riding hours in the utmost comfort," said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India.

In 2010, the Multistrada was the first motorcycle in the world equipped with Riding Modes, which allow a rider to choose between different pre-set modes to optimize vehicle behaviour based on the rider's riding style and environmental conditions, it said, adding, the Multistrada V2 features four Riding Modes (sport, touring, urban and enduro). 

