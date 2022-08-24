Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
DreamFolks IPO Fully Subscribed Within Hours Of Opening

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 5.39 times subscription, while non-institutional investors portion got subscribed 41 per cent

Airport Lounge
Airport Lounge

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 3:21 pm

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of airport service aggregator platform DreamFolks Services got fully subscribed within hours of opening for subscription on Wednesday.

The IPO received bids for 1,03,46,872 shares against 94,83,302 shares on offer, translating into 1.09 times subscription, according to data available with the NSE till 1348 hours.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 5.39 times subscription, while non-institutional investors portion got subscribed 41 per cent.

The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1,72,42,368 equity shares and has a price range of Rs 308-326 per share.

On Tuesday, DreamFolks Services raised Rs 253 crore from anchor investors.

It facilitates consumers' access to airport-related services like lounges, food and beverages, spa, meet and assist airport transfer, transit hotels or nap room, and baggage transfer services.

Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the managers to the offer.

