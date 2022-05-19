Thursday, May 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Dr Reddy's PAT Down 76% At Rs 87.5 Crore In March Quarter

Revenues during the quarter under discussion were up by 15 per cent to Rs 5,436.8 crore compared to Rs 4,728.4 crore in the last quarter of FY21.         

Dr Reddy's PAT Down 76% At Rs 87.5 Crore In March Quarter
Pharmaceutical Sector

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 May 2022 2:52 pm

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31 was down by 76 per cent to Rs 87.5 crore against Rs 362.4 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
        
Revenues during the quarter under discussion were up by 15 per cent to Rs 5,436.8 crore compared to Rs 4,728.4 crore in the last quarter of FY21.
        
Commenting on the results, GV Prasad, co-chairman and managing director, Dr Reddy's, said though there was a healthy growth in revenues profits were impacted by impairment charges.
        
The drug major accounted Rs 751.5 crore towards impairment charges of non-current assets during the fourth quarter.
        
"In spite of multiple external challenges, our core business performed well driven by an increase in market share, some launches, and productivity improvement. We will continue to focus on growing our core businesses, invest in future growth drivers and work towards greater integration of sustainability in our businesses," Prasad further said.
        
For the full financial year, the company clocked Rs 2,356.8 crore profit after tax on Rs 21,439 crore revenues.
        
Dr. Reddy's shares are trading at Rs 3,936 apiece up 0.71 per cent on BSE at 13.15 hrs. 

Tags

Business Dr. Reddy's Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Dr Reddy's Quarterly Earnings Dr Reddy's Quarterly Results Pharmaceutical Sector Pharmaceutical Industry Pharmaceutical Firm Pharmaceutical Company
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Suhail Khan Has Taught Thousands Of Girls Through Sofia Educational And Welfare Society

Suhail Khan Has Taught Thousands Of Girls Through Sofia Educational And Welfare Society

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Hails Kolkata Knight Riders' 'Character' After Elimination

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Hails Kolkata Knight Riders' 'Character' After Elimination