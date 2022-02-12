Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Dorsey's First Tweet Seller NFT Platform Cent Shuts Down; FBI Warns Of Valentine Week Frauds; Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Fall

Rampant fakes force Cent closure and FBI warns of romance scams using cryptocurrencies. The price of Bitcoin fell 2.58 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum was down 5.90 per cent

Dorsey's First Tweet Seller NFT Platform Cent Shuts Down; FBI Warns Of Valentine Week Frauds; Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Fall
Dorsey's First Tweet Seller NFT Platform Cent Shuts Down; FBI Warns Of Valentine Week Frauds; Bitcoi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 7:43 pm

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Cent has shut down. It mentioned 'rampant' fakes and plagiarism problems as the reason behind the step, according to various media reports. "There's a spectrum of activity that is happening that basically shouldn't be happening - like, legally," said Cameron Hejazi, CEO and co-founder of the NFT marketplace Cent. 

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, cybercriminals are targeting individuals under the pretext of romance, but with a new twist involving cryptocurrencies. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a warning against the rise of romance scams during Valentine’s week, with the latest trend involving digital assets, according to various media reports.  

Related stories

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged, Maintains Accommodative Stance: Key Highlights

Stringless Crypto Purse

The New Wealth Creators

Intel on Friday launched a new chip for blockchain applications such as Bitcoin mining and minting NFTs to cash in on the rising usage of cryptocurrencies, according to various media reports.   

Meanwhile, in the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 2.58 per cent. The cryptocurrency was trading at $42,317.39 at 6:00 pm. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.94 per cent, up by 0.20 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.    

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,919.81, with a fall of 5.90 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 3.59 per cent over the same period and was trading at $400.30. Solana (SOL) was down by 9.11 per cent to $95.83 and Cardano (ADA) was down by 7.93 per cent to $1.06. 

Meme Coins    

In line with the major cryptocurrencies, most leading meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) also saw prices slide down in the last 24 hours.   

Dogecoin was down by 6.34 per cent; and was trading at $0.1429 at 6:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 8.37 per cent and was trading at $0.0000284. Dogelon Mars was down by 10.01 per cent and was trading at $0.000000934, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.0254, recording a sharper fall of 9.47 per cent.    

Overall Scenario    

The global crypto market cap was at $1.70 trillion, registering a decrease of 13.82 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $51.58 billion, down by 54.62 per cent.   

MONNFTS (MON) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 899.74 per cent. It was trading at $0.0689 at 6:00 pm, as per Coinmarketcap data. In contrast, Green Chart (GREEN) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 87.62 per cent. According to Coinmarketcap, it was trading at $0.000001587. 

Tags

Business Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Ethereum Jack Dorsey NFTs FBI
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Condolence Messages Pour In For Rahul Bajaj From Business, Political Leaders

Condolence Messages Pour In For Rahul Bajaj From Business, Political Leaders

'Hamara Bajaj': With Rahul Bajaj's Death, An Era Ends In Indian Business

ONGC Profit Jumps 7 Times To Rs 8,764 Crore In Q3 On Spike In Oil, Gas Prices

Reliance Industries Aims To Be World's Largest Blue Hydrogen Maker

'The Idea Of India': Why Rahul Gandhi Should Not Fall For Regional Parochialism

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South