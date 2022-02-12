Dorsey's First Tweet Seller NFT Platform Cent Shuts Down; FBI Warns Of Valentine Week Frauds; Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Fall

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Cent has shut down. It mentioned 'rampant' fakes and plagiarism problems as the reason behind the step, according to various media reports. "There's a spectrum of activity that is happening that basically shouldn't be happening - like, legally," said Cameron Hejazi, CEO and co-founder of the NFT marketplace Cent.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, cybercriminals are targeting individuals under the pretext of romance, but with a new twist involving cryptocurrencies. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a warning against the rise of romance scams during Valentine’s week, with the latest trend involving digital assets, according to various media reports.

Intel on Friday launched a new chip for blockchain applications such as Bitcoin mining and minting NFTs to cash in on the rising usage of cryptocurrencies, according to various media reports.

Meanwhile, in the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 2.58 per cent. The cryptocurrency was trading at $42,317.39 at 6:00 pm. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.94 per cent, up by 0.20 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,919.81, with a fall of 5.90 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 3.59 per cent over the same period and was trading at $400.30. Solana (SOL) was down by 9.11 per cent to $95.83 and Cardano (ADA) was down by 7.93 per cent to $1.06.

Meme Coins

In line with the major cryptocurrencies, most leading meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) also saw prices slide down in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin was down by 6.34 per cent; and was trading at $0.1429 at 6:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 8.37 per cent and was trading at $0.0000284. Dogelon Mars was down by 10.01 per cent and was trading at $0.000000934, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.0254, recording a sharper fall of 9.47 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was at $1.70 trillion, registering a decrease of 13.82 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $51.58 billion, down by 54.62 per cent.

MONNFTS (MON) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 899.74 per cent. It was trading at $0.0689 at 6:00 pm, as per Coinmarketcap data. In contrast, Green Chart (GREEN) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 87.62 per cent. According to Coinmarketcap, it was trading at $0.000001587.