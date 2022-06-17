Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Don't See Any Adverse Impact Of US Fed Rate Hike: Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth

"So, I don't see any adverse impact of that (rate hike by Fed) because Reserve Bank of India, in the two previous cycles, has already taken adequate measures," he said

Don't See Any Adverse Impact Of US Fed Rate Hike: Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 11:39 am

The government does not see any adverse impact on the Indian economy post the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on Thursday.

"All central banks are grappling with it and taking adequate measures which are needed to control the inflation. I see fair amount of coordination ...directly or indirectly they are moving in tandem," Seth told reporters.

"So, I don't see any adverse impact of that (rate hike by Fed) because Reserve Bank of India, in the two previous cycles, has already taken adequate measures," he said.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Open Market Committee, on expected lines, raised the target range for federal funds rate by 75 basis points to 1.50-1.75 per cent. It also said it would hike rates aggressively in the rest of the calendar year.

Related stories

Fed's Aggressive Rate Hikes Raise Likelihood Of A Recession

Markets Go Into Tailspin After Fed Rate Hike; Sensex Tumbles 1,046 Points

Citing upside inflationary pressures, the RBI has raised interest rates by 40 basis points and 50 basis points respectively in May and June to 4.9 per cent.

Since May, the government has announced a host of steps to curb inflationary pressures, including a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel and reduction in import duty on some raw materials used in iron and steel and plastic industries.

Seth said inflation in India is mainly because of high energy and food prices and hoped that it would moderate in the coming months.

"We are all aware that summer months are the difficult months in terms of vegetables and other items," Seth said.

Inflation rate based on the wholesale price index rose to a record high of 15.88 per cent in May due to sharp increase in prices of food items and crude oil.

Retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) moderated to 7.04 per cent in May from a near eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April, largely due to a favourable base.

"High crude prices are certainly a challenge and whatever measures are needed and feasible are being taken," Seth said.
 

Tags

Business US Fed Rate Hike Indian Economy Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth Reserve Bank Of India RBI Rate Hike Inflation WPI Inflation CPI Inflation US Federal Open Market Committee
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival