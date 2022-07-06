Domestic LPG Price Hike: Cooking gas cylinder gets costlier by Rs 50; here’s how much it will cost now 

The price of a domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder by key oil marketing companies (OMCs) today. Following the price rise, the non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinder will now be priced at Rs 1,053 in Delhi, according to data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the non-subsidised LPG cylinder’s price now stands at Rs 1,079. In Mumbai, it now costs Rs 1,052.50 and is priced at Rs 1,068.50 in Chennai, the data showed. The domestic 5 kg cylinder price has been hiked by Rs 18 per cylinder, whereas 19 kg commercial cylinder prices have been reduced by Rs 8.50.



On July 1, the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders were decreased by Rs 198 per cylinder in Delhi, whereas, on June 1, the cost of a commercial LPG cylinder was slashed by Rs 135. On April 1, the 19kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 250 per cylinder to Rs 2,253, while, on March 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinder was raised by Rs 105.



Usually, the LPG cylinder prices are revised on the 1st and 15th of every month by the OMCs.



The government has been increasing the rates of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders for some time now and has been criticised by the opposition parties.



The 14.2 kg cylinders are sold by OMCs to domestic households at open market prices, but 12 such cylinders are given at subsidised prices by the government to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana each year via a direct benefit transfer to their respective bank accounts.