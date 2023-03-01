Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 50, Check Latest Rates Here

Days after the commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder rate hike, now, the domestic LPG cylinder price has also been hiked. As per updates, the price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 50.

The revised rates of domestic LPG cylinder come into effect from today. With this revision, the domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 1103 from today in Delhi. It must be noted that even the revised commercial LPG cylinder rate now stands at Rs 2,119.50 as the 19 kg commercial cylinder prices have been increased by Rs 350.50.

As per media reports, the revised rates are different in different cities. Hence, based on the hike, in Mumbai, the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1102.5, instead of Rs 1052.50. In Kolkata, it will cost Rs 1118.5, instead of Rs 1068.50.

Please note that these prices vary from one state to another due to local taxes. At the beginning of every month, the fuel retailers release the revised or existing rate of LPG cylinders, one that will be applicable till the next announcement.

Since January 2023, this is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices. Before this, the prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit.