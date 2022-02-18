Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Dollar Millionaires In India Surge 11% In Pandemic-Hit 2021, Says Survey

The survey of 350 such dollar millionaires also indicated that the number of those who classify themselves as happy in personal and professional lives slipped to 66 per cent in 2021, down from 72 per cent in the previous year.

Dollar Millionaires In India Surge 11% In Pandemic-Hit 2021, Says Survey
Mumbai is home to the largest number of dollar millionaires at 20,300 households.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 6:47 pm

Dollar millionaires or those possessing a personal wealth of over Rs 7 crore rose by 11 per cent to 4.58 lakh households in India at the end of the pandemic-hit 2021, as per a survey. 

The survey of 350 such dollar millionaires also indicated that the number of those who classify themselves as happy in personal and professional lives slipped to 66 per cent in 2021, down from 72 per cent in the previous year.

The Hurun Report findings on the dollar millionaires come at a time when there is rising concern about the growing inequality in the country with a population of over 130 crore.

A recently released report by non-profit Oxfam pegged the wealth of the top 100 richest Indians at $775 billion, and added that India accounted for 4.6 crore or half of the overall people on the planet falling into extreme poverty in 2021.  

The report estimated the number of Indian dollar millionaires to increase by 30 per cent to touch 6 lakh households by 2026.

Mumbai is home to the largest number of dollar millionaires at 20,300 households, followed by Delhi at 17,400 and Kolkata with 10,500, it said.  

At a time when calls for taxing the super-rich are growing – Oxfam advocated higher taxation to save lives - less than a third among those surveyed felt paying taxes is a determinant of social responsibility, the report by Hurun said.  

Similarly, when calls for greater help through philanthropy are growing, only 19 per cent of the millionaires surveyed by Hurun said they believe in giving back to society.

Over two-thirds of those surveyed said they will prefer sending their kids abroad for education, with the US emerging as the favourite destination followed by the UK, New Zealand and Germany.

The survey also focused on consumption and found that a fourth of those in the list change their cars every three years with the German carmaker Mercedes Benz emerging as the most preferred. The watch collection is a favourite hobby among millionaires and nearly two-thirds of those surveyed said they own four timepieces, the survey said, adding that Rolex is the most preferred brand.

Indian Hotels' Taj emerged as the most preferred hospitality brand, while Tanishq, also owned by the Tata Group, emerged as the favourite jewellery retailer. Louis Vuitton was the most preferred luxury goods brand while Gulfstream was the most preferred private jet brand, the survey said.

“…The next decade presents a meaningful opportunity for luxury brands and service providers to enter/ further strengthen presence in India,” Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher for Hurun India, said.

The number of dollar millionaires using UPI for payments has doubled to 36 per cent, while nearly a third of them said they are currently avoiding risks in their investments.

Tags

Business National Millionaires
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Forex Reserves Down By $1.763 Billion To $630.19 Billion

Forex Reserves Down By $1.763 Billion To $630.19 Billion

Survival Of Certain Coal India Subsidiaries At Stake Without Price Hike, Says Chairman

The IndiGo Story: What Is The Feud Between Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia

Can Crypto Derail The Global Race To 'Net-Zero' Carbon Emissions Target?

Binance Joins Hand With Association Of Russian Banks; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases