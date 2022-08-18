Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Dogecoin Soars On Dogechain Boost; How Dogechain Offers More Utility To DOGE Owners?

Dogecoin’s weekly gains surpassed Bitcoin and Ethereum’s return in the same period, partly attributed to Dogechain application that claims to provide more utility to Dogecoin owners

Dogecoin (DOGE)
Dogecoin Soars On Dogechain Boost; How Dogechain Offers More Utility To DOGE Owners?

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 4:01 pm

Meme-themed Dogecoin (DOGE) crypto gained more than 13 per cent, contrasting Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum’s (ETH) 4.70 per cent and 2.3 per cent drop, respectively, in the past seven days ended August 18, according to the crypto info aggregator Coinmarketcap.

Dog-themed meme-coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) also jumped nearly 19 per cent in the past seven days. 

Both DOGE and SHIB coins saw a robust price jump. 

Related stories

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Up 0.21%, Dogecoin Rises 8%, Ethereum Most Trending Coin Again

Elon Musk’s Influence On Meme Coins Like Dogecoin and HUH Token

DOGE coin’s price gains could be attributed to the recent demand created by Dogechain, a layer-2 crypto application built on the Polygon blockchain (MATIC). 

How Is Dogechain Creating Demand For Dogecoin?

Although the developers of Dogecoin and Dogechain are different, both cryptos share the same dog-themed ideological value.

“Dogechain supercharges $DOGE to bring crypto applications like NFTs, games, and DeFi to the $DOGE community,” said the Dogechain developers. According to them, Dogechain was created as “$DOGE cannot support any of these applications (dApps).” 

They said, “Without Dogechain, $DOGE users cannot participate in NFTs, games, or DeFi.”

What Is Dogechain?

A retweet forwarded by the Dogecoin Foundation, the creator of the layer-2 crypto application, claimed the Dogecoin cryptocurrency has no affiliation with Dogechain. 

According to a report by Decrypt, which helps people understand the decentralised web, Dogechain is a separate network based on the Polygon Edge custom software built by Polygon (MATIC) and is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This compatibility of Dogechain with EVM opens up the possibility of it supporting Ethereum native applications and games.

What Is Dogechain Proposing To Dogecoin Holders?

In a tweet, Dogechain claimed it garnered about 58,000 wallets and 4,80,000 unique transactions in the last five days. “Shibes, #Dogechain has been experiencing some crazy activity in the past few days. The Dogechain hype has taken the internet by storm,” read the Dogechain tweet.

Also, Dogechain plans to incentivise Dogecoin users with an airdrop. “The Dogechain team is preparing to airdrop millions of DC tokens to the Dogecoin community,” crypto portal CoinDesk reported citing Dogechain developers.

“$DC tokens give community members access to special ‘holders only’ features and perks, like access to the exclusive Dogechain Alliance Club on Discord. In addition, $DC holders will gain token-permissioned access for competing for free tickets to the Dogechain Conference this year. 

“The conference is a major draw for Dogechain ecosystem builders seeking to collaborate and showcase their work,” said the Dogechain developers on their website.

According to Defi Lama, a DeFi TVL aggregator, the total value of money locked in various Dogechain products is $9,170,950, mainly in DogeSwapOrg ($4,734,346). 

Tags

Business Crypto Cryptocurrency Investments Cryptocurrency Meme Coins Meme Coin Dogecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) Ethereum Bitcoin Digital Currency Business Blockchain
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sharad Pawar Bats For Genetically Modified Crops To Avert Food Crisis After Ukraine War

Sharad Pawar Bats For Genetically Modified Crops To Avert Food Crisis After Ukraine War

Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Preview

Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Preview