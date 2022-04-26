Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Dogecoin Shoots Up 20% On Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Bid; Java Language's Crypto Bug Fixed

Dogecoin climbs almost 20 per cent on news that Elon Musk is taking over Twitter. Java programming language's critical cryptography bug is now fixed.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 9:53 am

Dogecoin (DOGE)  shot up almost 20 per cent seemingly on the news that the Twitter board has accepted Elon Musk's takeover offer for the micro-blogging site. This happened on a day when the overall crypto market was trading higher.

Meanwhile, the Java programming language fixed a critical security bug related to its Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA), which is based on elliptic curve cryptography technology principles. This bug could allow a hacker to bypass digital signatures and thereby gain access to the user's device.

In other news, the Central African Republic has become the first African country to declare Bitcoin as a legal tender, reported Rfi.

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market cap increased by 3.38 per cent to $1.86 trillion at 8.50 am. However, the global crypto volume was up by 42.95 per cent to $97.81 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data. 

Dogecoin
Dogecoin

Bitcoin (BTC), the world's oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $40,556.29, higher by 3.34 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was also trading higher by 4.52 per cent at $3,002.89.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.81 per cent at $0.8891, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 1.41 per cent at $0.7026, Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 2.17 per cent at $404.00, Solana (SOL) was also trading with a gain of 3.28 per cent at $100.92, and Polkadot (DOT) rose by 1.07 per cent at $18.03.

Today's top gainer was ELON BUYS TWITTER (EBT), which was up by 4626.79 per cent at $0.000004711. The top loser was Coinflect (CFLT), which was down by 97.59 per cent at $0.0000007053.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 19.29 per cent at $0.1541. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.2691. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 3.46 per cent at $0.00002432.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 11.62 per cent to trade at $0.000001116, Floki Inu (FLOKI) also was up by 4.02 per cent at $0.00002327, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was up by 2.96 cent at $0.01775.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 2.58 per cent at $18,528.17. Terra (LUNA) was trading with a gain of 6.34 per cent at $96.26, Avalanche (AVAX) gained 2.68 per cent at $72.32, Uniswap (UNI) was up by 2.6 per cent to trade at $8.73, and Aave (AAVE) too was trading with a gain of 3.38 per cent to trade at $168.12.

Latest Updates

Neil Madden, a researcher at security consultancy firm ForgeRock privately told Oracle about the security bug six months ago. He said, "If you are running one of the vulnerable versions, then an attacker can easily forge some types of SSL certificates and handshakes (allowing interception and modification of communications), signed JWTs, SAML assertions or OIDC id tokens, and even WebAuth authentication messages. All using the digital equivalent of a blank piece of paper," reported Ndtvgadgets360.

