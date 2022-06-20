Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Dogecoin Rises 12% After Musk Reconfirms Support; Bitcoin Recovers

The global crypto market bounced back after falling aggressively for the past few weeks. As of early morning trade Bitcoin was up by 8 per cent, Ethereum by 13 per cent and Binance by 8 per cent.

Dogecoin Rises 12% After Musk Reconfirms Support; Bitcoin Recovers
Dogecoin (DOGE)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 9:43 am

Elon Musk confirms on Twitter that he is still supporting Dogecoin (DOGE) and continues to buy it. He also said that currently Tesla and SpaceX merchandise can be bought for DOGE but he is working on bringing more use cases for DOGE in the coming months.

Following this Tweet post by Elon Musk, Dogecoin jumped by 12.05 per cent at $0.05818, as at 8.50 am, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Related stories

FBI Warns Of Crypto Scammers Prowling On LinkedIn, Bitcoin Falls

Elon Musk Sued for $258 Billion For Influencing Dogecoin Price With Successive Tweets

GainBitcoin Scam May be India’s Biggest Crypto Ponzi Scheme; Dogecoin Investor Files Case Against Elon Musk

Click here to read more about how Dogecoin's price got boosted because of Elon Musk's Tweets in the past.

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 6.78 per cent to $875.27 billion as of 8.50 am. However, the global crypto volume was down by 11.2 per cent to $79.17 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $19,899.93, higher by 8.09 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was down by 12.51 per cent to $1,072.45. 

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 5.62 per cent at $0.4676, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 5.38 per cent at $0.3042, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 6.34 per cent at $32.33, Polkadot (DOT) was up by 5.46 per cent at $7.26, and Binance Coin (BNB) by 7.28 per cent at $207.75.

Today’s top gainer was Marble Heroes (MBH), which was up by 329.22 per cent at $0.2506. The top loser was FunFi (FNF), which was down by 88.57 per cent at $0.000002343. 

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin was up by 12.05 per cent at $0.05818. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.1499. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 6.24 per cent at $0.000007996.


Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 6.71 per cent to trade at $0.0000002455, Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 8.64 per cent at $0.000005573, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 7.69 per cent at $0.004279. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 9.44 per cent at $4,601.59, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a gain of 6.47 per cent at $0.00005805. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 7.86 per cent at $15.55, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 11.51 per cent at $4.04, and Aave (AAVE) rose by 6.83 per cent at $51.16.

Tags

Business Crypto Dogecoin (DOGE) Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bitcoin Ethereum (ETH) Cardano (ADA) Algorand (ALGO) Elon Musk Tweet Elon Musk
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 