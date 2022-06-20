Dogecoin Rises 12% After Musk Reconfirms Support; Bitcoin Recovers

Elon Musk confirms on Twitter that he is still supporting Dogecoin (DOGE) and continues to buy it. He also said that currently Tesla and SpaceX merchandise can be bought for DOGE but he is working on bringing more use cases for DOGE in the coming months.

Following this Tweet post by Elon Musk, Dogecoin jumped by 12.05 per cent at $0.05818, as at 8.50 am, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Click here to read more about how Dogecoin's price got boosted because of Elon Musk's Tweets in the past.

I will keep supporting Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2022

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 6.78 per cent to $875.27 billion as of 8.50 am. However, the global crypto volume was down by 11.2 per cent to $79.17 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $19,899.93, higher by 8.09 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was down by 12.51 per cent to $1,072.45.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 5.62 per cent at $0.4676, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 5.38 per cent at $0.3042, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 6.34 per cent at $32.33, Polkadot (DOT) was up by 5.46 per cent at $7.26, and Binance Coin (BNB) by 7.28 per cent at $207.75.

Today’s top gainer was Marble Heroes (MBH), which was up by 329.22 per cent at $0.2506. The top loser was FunFi (FNF), which was down by 88.57 per cent at $0.000002343.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin was up by 12.05 per cent at $0.05818. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.1499. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 6.24 per cent at $0.000007996.



Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 6.71 per cent to trade at $0.0000002455, Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 8.64 per cent at $0.000005573, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 7.69 per cent at $0.004279.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 9.44 per cent at $4,601.59, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a gain of 6.47 per cent at $0.00005805. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 7.86 per cent at $15.55, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 11.51 per cent at $4.04, and Aave (AAVE) rose by 6.83 per cent at $51.16.