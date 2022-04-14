Dogecoin May Soon Work Without Internet By Using Starlink Satellite Network And Radio Towers

Dogecoin (DOGE) could soon allow transactions in its blockchain to happen without internet access if an upcoming project called RadioDoge is successful.

In other news, Animoca Brands, the parent company of Sandbox metaverse world, has acquired Eden Games, the company behind the popular Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed video game.

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market cap increased by 2.31 per cent to $1.92 trillion at 8.50 am. However, the global crypto volume was down by 12.94 per cent to $80.88 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $41,301.76, higher by 3.06 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was also trading higher by 2.03 per cent at $3,120.15.

Folk ask 'wen moon' but 🌖 is a byproduct of success, and our success metric is adoption as a real currency used by regular people to buy and sell goods and services everywhere. But understand this: you're seeing the unstoppable forces building to make this happen gathering now. https://t.co/gFyE6hzZcG — Timothy Stebbing (@tjstebbing) April 8, 2022



“The market leaders are trading around yesterday's support levels. Other cryptocurrencies are majorly in the green as well. Trading is light, and so is the risk appetite of investors. However, immediate resistance is evident, which could result in stalling an upside trend,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.99 per cent at $0.976, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 2.63 per cent at $0.7525, Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 0.52 per cent at $422.28, Solana was also up by 1.08 per cent at $105.79, and Polkadot (DOT) was also trading with a gain of 2.18 per cent at $18.30.



Today’s top gainer was Swirge (SWG), which was up by 4647.41 per cent at $0.05217. Magic Ethereum Money (MEM), which was down by 94.03 per cent at $0.0000001534, lost the most.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.07 per cent at $0.1411. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04089. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 2.11 per cent at $0.00002651.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 4.38 per cent to trade at $0.0000008369, Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 2.13 per cent at $0.00003164, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was up by 11.27 per cent at $0.02026.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 2.51 per cent at $19,484.83. However, Terra (LUNA) was also up by 3.57 per cent to $88.48. Avalanche (AVAX) too gained 5.96 per cent at $81.23, Uniswap (UNI) was up by 2.91 per cent to trade at $9.70 and Aave (AAVE) by 5.85 per cent to trade at $177.71.

Latest Update

The Dogecoin foundation blog says that the RadioDoge project is based on the concept of using High-Frequency Low Power Wide Area (HF/LoR) and Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite broadband network to provide access to Dogecoin blockchain without internet.



Animoca Brands has diversified interests in metaverse, web 3.0, decentralised gaming and others. In this latest acquisition by them, they hope to accelerate the development of their popular decentralised gaming ecosystem REVV Motorsport. Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman, Animoca Brands, said, “With its quarter of a century of expertise in building high-quality motorsport video games, Eden Games will enhance and accelerate the development of the REVV Motorsport ecosystem and add powerful value to the REVV community and the racing metaverse,” as per a press release.