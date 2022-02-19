DOGE Rises After Musk Tweet; FBI To Launch Crypto Crime Fighting Unit

After the recent tweet of Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, the price of Dogecoin rises on Saturday. Tesla CEO announced on Twitter that its supercharging station at Santa Monica will soon accept cryptocurrency Dogecoin as a mode of payment. After this, the Dogecoin price turned green.

Meanwhile, Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is forming a new specialized team dedicated to tackling growing cryptocurrency crimes, Investopedia reported.

In the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 1.20 per cent in the last 24 hours, while it was trading at $39,952.90 at 5:00 pm. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.85 per cent, up by 0.34 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,766.76, with a fall of 4.33 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was trailing by 1.33 per cent over the same period and was trading at $398.75. Solana (SOL) was down by 4.91 per cent to $90.22 and Cardano (ADA) was down by 3.40 per cent to $0.9953.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was up by 1.27 per cent, and was trading at $0.1426 at 5:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 3.00 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00002803. Dogelon Mars was down by 5.93 per cent and was trading at $0.0000008311, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.02155, recording a fall of 2.85 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was at $1.81 trillion, registering a decrease of 1.91 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $70.92 billion, down by 12.99 per cent.

SCARY(SCY) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 703.75 per cent. It was trading at $0.01945 at 5:00 pm, as per Coinmarketcap data. In contrast, Quarashi (QUA) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 97.54 per cent. According to Coinmarketcap, it was trading at $0.001618.

Latest Update

In a landmark decision that can have its ramifications in several countries battling the rise of cryptocurrencies including India, a court ruling in the US has made it clear that influencers and promoters could be held liable for "peddling shady crypto investments", IANS reported