DMRC Appointed As General Consultant For Jaipur Metro's Upcoming Corridors

Updated: 21 Jan 2023 11:28 am

The DMRC has been appointed as a general consultant for two upcoming corridors of the Jaipur Metro to ensure quality and a time-bound completion of the project, officials said on Saturday.
    
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was also involved in the construction of the presently operational corridors of the Jaipur Metro.
    
"DMRC has been appointed the General Consultant for Jaipur Metro's upcoming corridors from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar (Phase 1C) and Mansarovar to 200 ft Bypass, Ajmer Road (Phase 1D).
    
"DMRC will now provide consultancy for the project's quality aspects and timebound completion," the Delhi Metro said in a tweet.
    
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Jaipur on Friday between Jaipur Metro's CMD P Ramesh and DMRC's Director, Business Development, Pramit Kumar Garg, it said in another tweet.
    
The DMRC has provided consultancy for several metro projects across the country.

Business DMRC Jaipur Metro Economy Indian Economy
