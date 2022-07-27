Dixon Technologies Q1 Profit Rises Over Two-Fold To Rs 45 Crore; Revenue Up 53%

Electronic manufacturing services firm Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 45.43 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 18.16 crore in the same period a year ago, Dixon Technologies said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 52.89 per cent at Rs 2,855.07 crore as against Rs 1,867.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Dixon Technologies' total expenses were Rs 2,793.44 crore, up 51.52 per cent in the first quarter of FY23, as against Rs 1,843.57 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from consumer electronics business stood at Rs 932.17 crore, and Rs 231.23 crore from lighting products.

Dixon Technologies' revenue from home appliances was at Rs 255.60 crore, and Rs 1,304.94 crore from mobile & EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) division in the first quarter of FY23.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 3,699.10 on BSE, up 0.36 per cent from the previous close.

