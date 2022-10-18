Diwali Gift For UP Government Employees! Dearness Allowance Hiked To 38%

The Uttar Pradesh government has given a great Diwali gift to its employees. According to an announcement made by Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath, the government has announced a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and dearness relief of its employees and pensioners from 34 per cent to 38 per cent. The same would come into effect from July 1.

The official announcement has been made by CM Yogi Adityanath via his official Twitter handle. Apart from the hike in DA, the government has also announced a special bonus for all its employees. This bonus will be of Rs 6,908 and will be given to everyone for the financial year 2021-22.

The official Tweet reads, “The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the rate of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief from 34% to 38% for state employees and pensioners/family pensioners with effect from July 01, 2022. At the same time, it has been decided to give ₹ 6,908 bonus to each employee for the financial year 2021-22. Hearty congratulations to all of you!” (Translated from Hindi to English)

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने राज्य कर्मचारियों और पेंशनरों/पारिवारिक पेंशनरों के महंगाई भत्ते व महंगाई राहत की दर 34% को 01 जुलाई, 2022 से बढ़ाकर 38% कर दिया है।



वहीं, वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22 हेतु प्रत्येक कर्मचारी को ₹6,908 बोनस देने का निर्णय लिया गया है।



आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 17, 2022

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, few other states have also come up with measures for their employees in this Diwali season. In October, 2022 itself, even Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced a 5 per cent hike in DA, bringing the total to 33 per cent. This would be applicable to all state government employees, which are expected to be around 3.80 lakh in number. Even Delhi government hiked the DA by 4 per cent of all its employees, as per a report.