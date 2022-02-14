Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Discussions On With RBI Over Digital Rupee, Says Finance Minister

Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1 had announced that Digital Rupee or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) would be issued by the RBI in the coming fiscal year.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 3:17 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said discussions with regard to central bank-backed digital currency have been going on with the Reserve Bank and a decision will be taken after due deliberations.

Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1 had announced that Digital Rupee or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) would be issued by the RBI in the coming fiscal year. She had also announced the government will levy a 30 per cent tax on gains made from any other private digital assets from April 1.

Replying to questions after addressing the RBI's Central Board of Directors here on Monday, Sitharaman said the central bank and the government are on board regarding digital currencies. She said the discussions with the RBI regarding the CBDC were going on prior to the Budget announcement, and they are continuing. 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das added that like several other issues, this particular issue is internally under discussion between the RBI and the government. 

"Whatever points we have we discuss with the government," he added.

CBDC is a digital or virtual currency but it is not comparable to the private virtual currencies or cryptocurrencies that have mushroomed over the last decade. Private virtual currencies do not represent any person's debt or liabilities as there is no issuer. They are not money and certainly not currency. Last week, Das had said the central bank does not want to rush and is carefully examining all aspects before the introduction of the CBDC.

The Trend and Progress of Banking in India report, released by the RBI in December last year, had said that given the CBDC's dynamic impact on macroeconomic policymaking, it is necessary to adopt basic models initially and test comprehensively so that it has minimal impact on monetary policy and the banking system.

India's progress in payment systems will provide a useful backbone to make a state-of-the-art CBDC available to its citizens and financial institutions, it had said. 

Business National Digital Rupee Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Nirmala Sitharaman Union Finance Minister
