Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Digital Rupee Will Boost Digital Economy, Says PM Modi; Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise

A day after the Budget, PM Modi says that digital rupee will boost the digital economy. Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin rose 0.42 per cent in the last 24 hours; Ethereum rose by 0.18 per cent.

Digital Rupee Will Boost Digital Economy, Says PM Modi; Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise
cryptocurrency

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 8:54 pm

While addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and leaders on Budget 2022-23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the digital rupee will open up new opportunities for the Fintech sector and will give a big boost to the digital economy, according to various media reports. "This digital rupee, which is our physical currency now, will have a digital form and it will be controlled by RBI. It can be exchanged with physical currency. Digital Rupee will open up new opportunities for the Fintech sector," PM Modi said. 

 

Meanwhile, in cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin was up by 0.42 per cent and was trading at $38,636.70 at 6:00 pm, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.10 per cent, down by 0.18 per cent in the last 24 hours.   

 

 

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,784.69, with a rise of 0.44 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 0.03 per cent over the same period and was trading at $383.70. Solana (SOL) up by 3.64 per cent to $110.76 and Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.34 per cent to $1.07. 

 

Meme Coins   

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have shown a minimal change in the last 24 hours. 

 

Dogecoin was up by 1.37 per cent while trading at $0.1447 at 6:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 0.18 per cent and was trading at $0.00002163, Dogelon Mars fell by 2.29 per cent and was trading at $0.0000008543, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.02377 and recorded a fall of 0.73 per cent.   

 

Overall Scenario   

The global crypto market cap was at $1.78 trillion, registering an increase of 0.77 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $60.75 billion, down by 12.94 per cent.   

 

Graft (GRFT) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 452.43 per cent, it was trading at $0.0003839 at 6:00 pm. On the other hand, Snowtomb LOT (SLOT) witnessed maximum loss, falling 84.11 per cent; it was trading at $905.05. 

 

Latest Update  

Finance Secretary Finance Secretary T. V. Somanathan told ANI that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum will never become a legal tender. He also noted that only Digital Rupee issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would be the legal tender. 

 

Moreover, at least eight people, including a policeman, have been arrested in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad for allegedly kidnapping a man to extort Bitcoin cryptocurrency worth Rs. 300 crore, the police informed on Wednesday, according to NDTV.

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Narendra Modi Bitcoin / Digital Currency Cryptocurrency In India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

CSC, BSNL Team Up To Sell Mobile Connections, Recharges, Bill Payments

CSC, BSNL Team Up To Sell Mobile Connections, Recharges, Bill Payments

SC Dismisses Tyre Companies Appeals Against CCI Orders In 2018 Anti-Competitive Practices Case

New SEZ Act Will Be WTO-Compliant, Will Have High-Class Infrastructure, Says Commerce Secretary

DISCOMs Are Instrumentalities Of The State Within Article 12: Supreme Court

Axis Mutual Fund Targets To Collect Rs 100 Crore In Primary Subscription Period

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs