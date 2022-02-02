Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Digital Rupee Can Be Exchanged For Cash, Says PM Modi

He said the central bank digital currency or the digital rupee will make online payments more secure and risk-free and boost the digital economy in the years to come.

Digital Rupee Can Be Exchanged For Cash, Says PM Modi
Modi said that digital rupee will be regulated by RBI.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 3:21 pm

Prime Minister Narendra  Modi on Wednesday said the digital rupee, proposed in the union budget, could be exchanged for cash and will open new opportunities in the fintech sector.

Addressing the 'Atmanirbha Arthavyavastha' (self-reliant economy) symposium organised by the BJP, he said the central bank digital currency or the digital rupee will make online payments more secure and risk-free and boost the digital economy in the years to come.

"The digital rupee will be the digital form of our physical rupee and will be regulated by the RBI. This will be such a system that will enable the exchange of physical currency with digital currency," Modi said at the virtual symposium that was attended by chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and party workers across the country.

"Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will strengthen the digital economy... If anyone makes a payment in digital currency, you will be able to change it to cash," he said.

Modi said the launch of CBDC will make digital payments and online transfer of funds more secure and risk-free.

"This will also lead to ease in development of global digital payment systems," he said.

He said the digital rupee will revolutionise the fintech sector by creating new opportunities and lessen the burden in handling, printing, logistics management of cash.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that India will launch a 'digital rupee' in 2022-23 using blockchain and other technologies. 

Tags

Business National India Budget 2022 Budget 2022 Union Budget 2022 Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Digital Rupee Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Rupee Pares Initial Gains To Settle Flat At 74.83 Against Dollar

Rupee Pares Initial Gains To Settle Flat At 74.83 Against Dollar

Adani Green Energy December Quarter Profit Up 20% To Rs 49 Crore

Maruti Suzuki Reports Marginal Increase In Production In January Amid Chip Shortage

Tata Group Excited To Work Together To Make Air India The Airline Of Choice, Says Ratan Tata

World Wetlands Day: India now has 49 Ramsar Sites

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths