Digital Infrastructure Needs Investment Of $23 Billion By 2025: EY

The EY joint report released recently in collaboration with Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) shared data projection for the investment required in physical-digital infrastructure vital for connecting people online by 2025.

EY estimates investments in the range of USD 17-23 billion will be required in the segment by 2025. - Deposit Photos

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 10:18 am

The digital infrastructure sector needs an investment of up to $23 billion by 2025, to support the growing demand for digital services and rising online traffic, says a report.

 "Whether it is health tech, edutech, consumer tech India is leading the way. We will see $200 billion e-commerce market, $12 billion edutech market," EY emerging markets TMT leader Prashant Singhal said.

Singhal further added that "India is innovating on digital. For this revolution to happen, we need to have the digital infrastructure in place. Tower companies are transforming themselves into digital infrastructure companies. This would require an investment of almost $20 billion over the next 3-5 years."

 According to the EY-DIPA joint report, as many as 330 million people will be using 5G and sectors like e-commerce, education, healthcare will grow their presence online.

 EY estimates investments in the range of $17-23 billion will be required in the segment by 2025.

 This comprises investment in the range of $7 billion to $9 billion each for macro tower additions and fibre deployments, $2-3 billion for outdoor small cells which will be important for 5G roll out, $500-800 million in Wi-Fi and in-building solutions, $500-700 million in edge data centres and $500 million in data centres.

