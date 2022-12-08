Dharmaj Crop Guard Shares Surge Over 12% In Debut Trade

Shares of agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard ended with over 12 per cent gains in their debut trade on Thursday against the issue price of Rs 237.

The stock made its debut at Rs 266.05 per share, registering a jump of 12.26 per cent from the issue price. The shares of the company ended at Rs 267 apiece on NSE, up by 12.66 per cent over the issue price.

On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 266 per piece, a premium of 12.24 per cent. It finally settled at Rs 266.40 per scrip.

It touched a high of Rs 279 on NSE and Rs 278.90 on BSE, during the day.

In volume terms, 1.30 crore shares changed hands on the NSE and over 9.47 lakh units were traded on the BSE during the day.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 900.36 crore at close of trade, data from the BSE showed.

The Rs 251-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard was subscribed 35.49 times.

The offer had a fresh issue of up to Rs 216 crore and an offer-for-sale of 14,83,000 equity shares. Its price range was Rs 216-237 a share.

The Ahmedabad-based company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing a wide range of agrochemicals such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulator, micro fertilisers, and antibiotics.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark closed 160 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 62,570.68.

