Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Developments In Shiba Inu (SHIB) Two Weeks After Founder Ryoshi’s Exit

Shiba Inu (SHIB) developer Ryoshi quit the crypto world two weeks back, but that hasn’t put the spanner in the development of SHIB. Other enthusiasts and senior developers are now continuing with the work. Read here to know more about those developments.

Developments In Shiba Inu (SHIB) Two Weeks After Founder Ryoshi’s Exit
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Photo by Quantitatives on Unsplash

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 3:08 pm

This year, several new use cases and developments were being made for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) crypto token. Some of these developments impacted its price, while some of them were focussed on the quality aspects of SHIB.

Way back in March this year, Shiba Inu announced its development in the metaverse world.

Related stories

Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Anonymous Developer Ryoshi Quits Crypto World; Shiba Inu Down 4%

Over 509 Million Shiba Inu Tokens Burnt In Past Week; 30,000 New SHIB Holders In Market

SHIBA INU Creates New Burn Mechanism; Users Get Rewarded For Burning SHIB Tokens


Click here to read more about that.

Along with this development, a new rewarding SHIB burning exercise was also announced. SHIB’s anonymous developer Ryoshi quit the crypto world as well, as he announced his farewell on Medium. But despite that, SHIB developments have continued with the support of its strong developer community and enthusiasts.

Here are some of the more recent SHIB developments which happened in the past two weeks after the exit of Ryoshi.

SHIB Burning Exercise: According to information shared by Shibburn, a portal which tracks crypto burning details, about 229,165,044 or 229.16 million SHIB crypto tokens were burned.

A crypto burning means sending that respective token to a crypto wallet address and then deleting every information about that wallet so that it may never be recovered.

NFT Minting: Non-fungible token (NFT) is a technology, where a specific crypto token is made unique by way of inputting some non-fungible data. This data can be in the form of music, art, or anything else, which is non-fungible. WellyFriends, the Italian food joint, which collaborated with SHIB earlier this year, announced an NFT minting event where unique SHIB NFTs can be bought by fans. 

More details about this event can be found here.

SHIB Burn Via Amazon: Travis Johnson, a game developer, announced that his company has been accepted by the Amazon affiliate program, and he intends to use the commission on sales generated by this program to fund the SHIB burning exercise.

He announced via Twitter that he has successfully bought 16,525,821 SHIB crypto tokens and burnt them using commission on sales money earned via his Amazon affiliate program.

New Payment Destinations: Bitpay, a digital currency payment processing company partnered with Edge, a non-custodial digital currency wallet that supports more than 130 crypto digital currencies, on June 8, 2022. Bitpay supports Shiba Inu (SHIB) payments, and Edge has a user base of 1.7 million users in over 179 countries, according to a report by U.today.

With this partnership, SHIB can now be used by Edge users in those 179 and more countries.

Tags

Business Crypto Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Investments Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Blockchain Technology Blockchain Transaction Shiba Inu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prophet Muhammad Row: All That Happened In Islamic World And Reaction In India

Prophet Muhammad Row: All That Happened In Islamic World And Reaction In India

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming