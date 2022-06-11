Developments In Shiba Inu (SHIB) Two Weeks After Founder Ryoshi’s Exit

This year, several new use cases and developments were being made for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) crypto token. Some of these developments impacted its price, while some of them were focussed on the quality aspects of SHIB.

Way back in March this year, Shiba Inu announced its development in the metaverse world.

Along with this development, a new rewarding SHIB burning exercise was also announced. SHIB’s anonymous developer Ryoshi quit the crypto world as well, as he announced his farewell on Medium. But despite that, SHIB developments have continued with the support of its strong developer community and enthusiasts.

Here are some of the more recent SHIB developments which happened in the past two weeks after the exit of Ryoshi.

SHIB Burning Exercise: According to information shared by Shibburn, a portal which tracks crypto burning details, about 229,165,044 or 229.16 million SHIB crypto tokens were burned.

A crypto burning means sending that respective token to a crypto wallet address and then deleting every information about that wallet so that it may never be recovered.

NFT Minting: Non-fungible token (NFT) is a technology, where a specific crypto token is made unique by way of inputting some non-fungible data. This data can be in the form of music, art, or anything else, which is non-fungible. WellyFriends, the Italian food joint, which collaborated with SHIB earlier this year, announced an NFT minting event where unique SHIB NFTs can be bought by fans.

SHIB Burn Via Amazon: Travis Johnson, a game developer, announced that his company has been accepted by the Amazon affiliate program, and he intends to use the commission on sales generated by this program to fund the SHIB burning exercise.

He announced via Twitter that he has successfully bought 16,525,821 SHIB crypto tokens and burnt them using commission on sales money earned via his Amazon affiliate program.

New Payment Destinations: Bitpay, a digital currency payment processing company partnered with Edge, a non-custodial digital currency wallet that supports more than 130 crypto digital currencies, on June 8, 2022. Bitpay supports Shiba Inu (SHIB) payments, and Edge has a user base of 1.7 million users in over 179 countries, according to a report by U.today.

With this partnership, SHIB can now be used by Edge users in those 179 and more countries.