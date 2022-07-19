Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Development Work Began On 13 Of 26 National Waterways Identified For Cargo, Passenger Movement, Says Government

To promote water transport in the country, 111 inland waterways have been declared as National Waterways (NWs) under the National Waterways Act, 20l6

Representational image of waterways
Representational image of waterways

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 5:20 pm

Development work has started on 13 of the 26 national waterways that have been found feasible for cargo and passenger movement, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

To promote water transport in the country, 111 inland waterways have been declared as National Waterways (NWs) under the National Waterways Act, 20l6.

"Based on the outcome of techno-economic feasibility and detailed project reports of the NWs completed, action plan has been formulated for 26 NWs which have been found viable for cargo/passenger movement," ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

"Development activities have been initiated in the first 13 NWs out of these 26 NWs," he added.

Civilian travel through inland waterways implies passenger transportation utilising inland vessels on any waterway, including National Waterways.

Central government through Inland Waterways Authority of India (lWAl), an autonomous organisation under the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, regulates development of inland waterways which have been declared as National Waterways under the National Waterways Act, 20l6 for shipping and navigation.

The infrastructure developed on NWs like channels with navigational facilities and terminals/jetties may also be used by ferry/tourist vessels.

Also, financial assistance for construction of passenger jetties and infrastructure facilities on waterways in Karnataka has been approved under Sagarmala scheme.

Cargo movement of 108.79 million metric tonne (MMT) by inland water transport through NWs has been recorded during 2021-22.
 

