Detergent Brand Ariel Jumps Into NFT Market; Bitcoin Rises

Detergent brand Ariel has announced its plans to jump into the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) market.

The company said in a press release that it plans to amplify the conversation around equality in the division of household chores, and thus, pave the way for more authentic, accurate, and equal representation in pop-culture imagery. In this regard, the brand has tied up with five contemporary women artists to develop NFTs.

Elsewhere, Polygon network, a decentralised app (Dapp) layer for Ethereum today announced that “Polygon ID”, one of the identity platforms powered by zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography — privacy, and blockchain scaling technology, will be ready before the year-end.

The blockchain-based ID for decentralised and self-sovereign models has zero-knowledge native protocols for ultimate user privacy, is scalable, and has private on-chain verification to boost decentralised apps and decentralised finance. It is also open to existing standards and ecosystem development.

In other developments from the world of crypto, Binance, a global crypto exchange, is recruiting over 100 positions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and is helping to shape Dubai’s new virtual assets’ regulations, local news media reports quoted a senior official from the company’s regional office as saying.

Binance’s links with the Gulf state have deepened in recent months, with the UAE trying to style itself as the world’s new digital assets hub, and accordingly, developing new regulations for the same.

Non-fungible tokens

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 0.34 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $47,177.76 at 6:00 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.47 per cent, down by 0.42 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,433.09, a rise of 1.03 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) rose 2.27 per cent in the same period and was trading at $448.34. Solana (SOL) was up by 12.50 per cent to $127.35, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.27 per cent to $1.21.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was up 1.47 per cent, and was trading at $0.1452 at 6:00 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 1.48 percent and trading at $0.0000276. Samoyedcoin was up by 2.87 per cent, trading at $0.02266, while Dogelon Mars was down 1.08 per cent, and was trading at $0.000001064.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $2.16 trillion, an increase of 1.03 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $113.89 billion, down by 6.19 per cent, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

MoonDAO (MOONEY) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 76.82 per cent. It was trading at $0.0793 at 6:00 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, Vita Inu (VINU) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 39.02 per cent. It was trading at $0.00000002675, Coinmarketcap.com reported.