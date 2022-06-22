Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Delhivery To Expand Infra In Greater Mumbai, Bengaluru

As a part of this, Delhivery said, it is collaborating with Welspun on a 7 lakh sq ft mega-gateway in Greater Mumbai and with GMR for an over 1-million sq ft facility in Bengaluru

Delhivery To Expand Infra In Greater Mumbai, Bengaluru

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 6:44 pm

Logistics firm Delhivery on Wednesday announced its plans to expand its infrastructure in Bhiwandi (Greater Mumbai) and Bengaluru to enhance its processing capacity to cater to demand from the southern and western regions of the country.

As a part of this, Delhivery said, it is collaborating with Welspun on a 7 lakh sq ft mega-gateway in Greater Mumbai and with GMR for an over 1-million sq ft facility in Bengaluru.

These fully-automated large integrated trucking terminals will be operational by 2023, the company stated.

Related stories

Delhivery Launches 'Same-Day Delivery' Service In 15 Cities

What Subdued Listing Of Delhivery Indicate About Current State Of IPO Markets

Delhivery Makes Muted Market Debut; Lists Nearly 2% Higher

The Bengaluru unit will also include a warehousing facility for multi-channel order fulfilment.

"Since our inception, we have created a robust pan-India network supported by high-quality infrastructure, automation, proprietary technology, and data capabilities. 

"Aligned to our objective, we will continue to drive speed, reliability, and cost-efficiency for all our customers through these on-going investments," said Ajith Pai, chief operating officer at Delhivery.

With the growth of the cargo sector, there is a need to augment the logistics infrastructure, said Bodapati Bhaskar, CEO, GMR Enterprises Limited.

"GMR Logistics is happy to partner with Delhivery for their 1-million sq. ft mega warehouse project in Bangalore. The two partners are committed to building world-class infrastructure, and creating a warehousing footprint across the country," he added.

Stating that Welspun One Logistics Park (WOLP) has worked closely with Delhivery to create a customised solution to suit their needs, its Managing Director Anshul Singhal said "with the logistics and warehousing sector going through a transformational phase in India, this partnership will take us one step closer to positively value add to our client's business requirements by ensuring they get the highest quality Grade A assets."              

A part of the USD 2.7 billion Welspun Group, WOLP is an integrated platform designed to deliver large format and institutional Grade-A logistics parks across the country.

Tags

Business National Delhivery IPO Delhivery Delhivery OFS Delhivery IPO Share Price Band Delhivery Ipo Dates Delhivery Shares Delhivery Share Price Delhivery Same Day Delivery
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL-W Vs IND-W: Preview, Schedule, Squads

SL-W Vs IND-W: Preview, Schedule, Squads

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future