Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Delhivery Makes Muted Market Debut; Lists Nearly 2% Higher

Updated: 24 May 2022 12:04 pm

Shares of supply chain company Delhivery Ltd on Tuesday made a muted market debut listing with a nearly 2 per cent premium against its issue price of Rs 487.

The stock was listed at Rs 493, a gain of 1.23 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It later jumped 7.62 per cent to Rs 524.15.

At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 495.20, up 1.68 per cent.

The initial share sale of Delhivery was subscribed 1.63 times earlier this month.

The public offer had a price range of Rs 462-487 per share.

The issue of Rs 5,235 crore had a fresh issue of up to Rs 4,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,235 crore.

Delhivery provides a full range of logistics services, including express parcel delivery, heavy goods delivery and warehousing.
 

