Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Delhivery IPO: Share Sale Subscribed 23% On Day 2

The company's Rs 5,235-crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 4,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,235 crore.

Delhivery IPO: Share Sale Subscribed 23% On Day 2
Delhivery.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 7:53 pm

The initial share sale of supply chain company Delhivery was subscribed 23 per cent on the second day of the offer on Thursday.

The IPO received bids for 1,45,01,730 shares against 6,25,41,023 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Related stories

Delhivery IPO: Share Sale Subscribed 21% On Day 1

Can Loss-Making Delhivery Convince Investors To Buy Into Its Growth Story?

Ahead Of IPO, Delhivery Collects Rs 2,347 Crore From Anchor Investors

The portion reserved for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 40 per cent subscriptions while qualified institutional buyers' segment (QIBs) got 29 per cent subscriptions and non-institutional investors 1 per cent.

The company's Rs 5,235-crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 4,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,235 crore.

Under the OFS, investors Carlyle Group and SoftBank as well as Delhivery's co-founders will divest their shareholding in the logistics company.

The price range for the offer is Rs 462-487 per share.

On Tuesday, Delhivery raised Rs 2,347 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards funding organic growth initiatives, funding inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, and for general corporate purposes.

Delhivery provides a full range of logistics services, including express parcel delivery, heavy goods delivery, and warehousing.

The equity shares of the supply chain company will list on BSE and NSE.

Morgan Stanley India Company, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BofA Securities India, and Citigroup Global Markets India are the managers of the offer. 

Tags

Business Delhivery Delhivery IPO IPO Initial Public Offering Initial Public Offerings Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) Qualified Institutional Buyers' Segment (QIBs) Initial Public Offerings(IPO)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Career Selection According To Birth Chart

Career Selection According To Birth Chart

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)