Delhi Power Subsidy: Here Are The Steps To Apply For Electricity Subsidy In Delhi

Delhi government’s free electricity scheme is not available by default anymore. After the recently announced changes, consumers will have to apply on their own to reap the benefits of Delhi power subsidy. While the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has announced many ways to apply for this electricity subsidy, consumers can opt for any way.

If one wants to avail the subsidy facility, they need to apply before the month ends. For example, if you want the subsidy to start from next month, you need to submit your application before October 30, 2022.

Here is a look at the steps to apply for power subsidy in Delhi:

Delhi Power Subsidy – How to apply via missed call

Give a missed call on 7011311111. A link to opt for a subsidy will be sent to you via SMS. After clicking on the link, a new page would open on your WhatsApp where you have to select Hindi or English to proceed. Now enter your 11-digit CA Number, which would be given in your electricity bill. Confirm all the details by selecting ‘YES’ to opt for the power subsidy in Delhi. A final acknowledgement will be sent to your WhatsApp number.

Electricity Subsidy in Delhi – How to apply via WhatsApp

Type ‘Hi’ and send to 7011311111 on WhatsApp. Select the preferred language and then enter your CA number. Confirm the details again by clicking on ‘YES’ and a final acknowledgement of the request will be sent to you.

Another way to apply for power subsidy in Delhi is by scanning a QR code. This code will be given with your pre-filled subsidy application form along with your electricity bill. After this, you will be redirected to your WhatsApp, where a pre-filled subsidy application form will be shown. Confirm the details by selecting ‘YES’ and your confirmation will then be sent to you.

Power subsidy in Delhi – How to apply offline

Along with the electricity bill, there is a consent form given that users can fill and submit at either the nearest billing centre or customer care centre of the electricity board. The filling and submission of this form is an indication of one’s intent to avail the electricity subsidy.