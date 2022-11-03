Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Delhi Pollution: As Air Quality Worsens, Work From Home Returns In Delhi NCR

Delhi Pollution: While many companies are still operating either in hybrid mode or fully from office, some have started giving their employees the option to work from home to avoid getting exposed to toxic air.

Pollution in Delhi NCR
Pollution in Delhi NCR Representational image/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 3:38 pm

Delhi Pollution levels today reportedly touched ‘severe’ levels after being better for a day or two. As the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi worsens, people are slowly reporting of problems such as bad health, pneumonia and so on. To aid protection from the deadly pollution, many companies are slowly returning to work from home mode for their employees. 

While many companies are still operating either in hybrid mode or fully from office, some have started giving their employees the option to work from home to avoid getting exposed to toxic air. As per several media reports, many companies have also started to install indoor air purification systems to help with the problem. Additionally, some have also started asking their employees to wear face masks. 

According to a report in the Economic Times, since many consulting and IT services companies are following a hybrid working mode, a switch to work from home is reportedly seamless. A plus to this, many companies are also reportedly encouraging employees to take work from home.

The report quoted Aditya Mishra, chief executive of CIEL HR Services as saying, “We are aware of even manufacturing companies encouraging employees in roles like legal, finance and HR to work from home for a few days due to high pollution levels.”

Over the last few days, the air quality in Delhi NCR has plunged to worst levels, affecting the lives of many people. While the government banned firecrackers during Diwali in an effort to control pollution, the stubble burning in neighbouring states made things worse. 

