Delhi Liquor Policy Case: ED Arrests Pharma Company Head

In the Delhi liquor policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made fresh arrests. As per recent developments, ED has arrested P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, a pharma company head. As of now, Reddy has been taken up by ED after being under lens for quite some time. He is now expected to be questioned further for money laundering charges.

As per latest reports from News18, another big businessman Vinoy Babu has been held in the Delhi excise case. Both the businessmen have reportedly been held from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The current profile accords Reddy as the head of a firm named Aurobindo Pharma.

So far, the ED has raided multiple locations in Delhi and nearby areas in connection to the liquor policy case. Few weeks back, it even arrested Sameer Mahandru who was the head of a liquor manufacturing company.

In this case, even Delhi Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Manish Sisodia's name popped up on many occasions. Before ED arrested Mahandru, it even questioned Sisodia's personal assistant (PA) on alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi liquor policy.

Disclaimer: This is a breaking news. The story will be updated as more details are received from reporters. Kindly refresh the page for more updates.

