Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces 30-day Shopping Festival From These Dates

The Delhi Chief Minister stated that the shopping festival will boost the national capital’s economy as well as help the local businessmen

According to Kejriwal, Delhi Shopping Festival will be the biggest shopping festival in the country until now PTI

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 12:38 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, announced a 30-day Delhi Shopping Festival which will be held from January 28 to February 26, 2023.

According to Kejriwal, this will be the biggest shopping festival in the country until now ." I expect that in a few years, we will make it the biggest shopping festival in the world," he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister stated that the shopping festival will boost the national capital’s economy as well as help the local businessmen. He added that, people from across the country as well as the world will be invited to this unique festival where they can experience Delhi and its vibrant culture.

“This will be an unparalleled shopping experience. Heavy discounts will be offered. Entire Delhi will be decorated. Exhibitions will also be organised,” Kejriwal noted, adding that entire Delhi will be decorated and exhibitions will also be organised.

The CM further stated that the “Delhi Shopping Festival” will also create enormous job opportunities and urged citizens across India to book tickets for the next year.

Kejriwal informed that he is holding talks with airlines for special packages for flyers who would like to visit the Delhi Shopping Festival.


 

