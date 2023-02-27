Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Delhi Airport Commissions Disabled Aircraft Recovery Kit

Delhi Airport Commissions Disabled Aircraft Recovery Kit

DIAL said the mobile kit has been procured from Germany-based Kunz and can be deployed within 120 minutes in case of an emergency

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 5:38 pm

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday said it has commissioned the Disabled Aircraft Recovery (DAR) kit that can fully recover a narrow-body aircraft, including A320 and B737. The kit, having a capacity of 90 tonne, can also do one-sided recovery of wide-body aircraft.

In a release, DIAL said the mobile kit has been procured from Germany-based Kunz and can be deployed within 120 minutes in case of an emergency. Besides, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has trained a team of 36 personnel to handle any disabled aircraft situation.

A DAR kit is used to recover an aircraft which is unable to move under its own power or through the normal use of an appropriate tow tractor and tow bar. The kit has been commissioned following a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

