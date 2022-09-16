Deficit In Paddy Sowing Narrows To 4.52%; Jharkhand Worst Hit

The deficit in paddy sowing has reduced to 4.52 per cent at 399.03 lakh hectares so far in the ongoing kharif season on revival of rains in some states, but it is badly affected in Jharkhand, according to agriculture ministry data released on Friday.

Paddy sowing in Jharkhand has halved to 8.25 lakh hectares so far this kharif season, compared to 17.62 lakh hectares in the year-ago period, the data showed.

Paddy is the main kharif crop, sowing of which begins with the onset of southwest monsoon from June. Paddy sowing is now almost over as the crop will be harvested from October.

About 80 per cent of India's total production comes from this season. The government expects 6-7 million fall in kharif rice production based on the crop condition till last week.

According to the ministry data, there was 12.39 per cent lag in paddy sowing till August 12 of this kharif season.

However, the deficit in paddy coverage has reduced to 4.52 per cent at 399.03 lakh hectares now when compared to 417.93 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

The deficit in paddy sowing in West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar has narrowed compared to the same period last year.

In West Bengal, paddy was sown in 38.52 lakh hectares so far this kharif season as against 42.17 lakh hectares earlier, while in Odisha the crop was sown in 34.99 lakh hectares compared to 35.13 lakh hectares.

Paddy coverage in Bihar was slightly lower at 30.67 lakh hectares so far this kharif season as against 32.64 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

In Uttar Pradesh too, the area sown to paddy remained lower at 57.78 lakh hectares, compared to 60.26 lakh hectares.

According to the data, area sown to pulses remained marginally lower at 131.92 lakh hectares so far this kharif season when compared with 137.50 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

There was a slight lag in oilseeds sowing as coverage was down at 190.91 lakh hectares as against 192.23 lakh hectares.

However, area sown to coarse cereals remained higher at 181.31 lakh hectares so far this kharif season as against 174.05 lakh hectares earlier.

Among cash crops, sugarcane area was marginally up at 55.65 lakh hectares from 54.97 lakh hectares, while that of cotton rose to 127.15 lakh hectares from 118.24 lakh hectares. Jute/mesta was sown in 6.95 lakh hectares in the said period, the data showed.

Total area sown to kharif crops remained lower at 1,092.92 lakh hectares so far this kharif season as against 1,101.87 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.



